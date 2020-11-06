Virus case at WVa capitol leads governor, staff to take test

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he and his staff are being tested for the coronavirus after a staffer in the capitol building tested positive Friday.

Justice said he was tested minutes before a noon press conference where he announced a record high of new cases. The state reported 540 confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

The employee who tested positive on Friday morning works for the attorney general, according to Curtis Johnson, a spokesman for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

“The office is taking appropriate precautions that include testing to ensure the safety of not only its employees, but all of those in the Capitol building and the surrounding community,” Johnson told the AP in an email.

“It's fair to say that what we're doing is in an abundance of caution,” Justice said about the testing after there was “some level of exposure at the capitol.”

In line with the nation, West Virginia is hitting new peaks in virus cases. The state also reported seven additional virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to at least 487. Justice chastised residents for not lining up to get tested as the state sets up new free sites.

“We set up a testing site and not one person shows up,” Justice said about a recent day at a site in Wyoming County. A county with a severe outbreak can get out of school and sports shutdown restrictions if more of its residents get tested and the county’s positivity rate goes down.

Three counties had the state's most severe coronavirus outbreak designation on Friday, marking Marshall, Mineral and Mingo counties as red on a color-coded map. Eight others were marked orange. In-person schooling and athletic competitions are restricted under those two categories.

The West Virginia Supreme Court ruled to allow a soccer tournament to begin as scheduled on Friday morning. A day before, a lower court had ruled to temporarily halt it over coronavirus spread.

Justice said “it sure is getting close” to a point where the state may implement new shutdown measures.

“If we continue on this trajectory, then we're going to reach a point in time when we're going to pull back the reins on some things,” he said.

