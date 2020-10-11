Virus Outbreak-New England

BOSTON (AP) — A look at coronavirus-related developments in New England on Saturday:

MAINE

An elementary school in York is going remote for at least two weeks after reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

WMTW-TV reported that the superintendent of the York School Department says the Maine CDC determined there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at Coastal Ridge Elementary School.

It was unclear how many people had tested positive. The school plans to rely on distance learning until October 23rd.

A contact tracer will be in touch with people who had close contact with anyone who tested positive.

Maine health officials reported 27 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths Sunday.

The 27 additional cases bring the total in Maine since the outbreak began to more than 5,720.

Active cases stood at 610 on Sunday.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

A vendor participating in the Enfield Market on Saturday was asked to leave following reports that the vendor — Whiskey Kissed Co. — had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

The vendor left the market immediately at the request of organizers after being on site from about 10 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from the Hanover Police Department.

The vendor and all patrons who visited the vendor’s booth were believed to have been wearing face masks.

Enfield officials said the town takes the safety of all residents and visitors very seriously, adding that Enfield Market organizers will cooperate with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to make sure appropriate steps are taken, including contact tracing and any potential need for individuals to self-quarantine.

Vendors that participate in the market are informed of health safety rules, include a wide range of precautions specific to COVID-19.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts reported 16 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and 570 newly confirmed cases Sunday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,388 and its confirmed caseload to more than 136,100.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stands at 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were more than 510 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and more than 80 in intensive care units.

The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has climbed to 514, up from 339 about a month ago.

RHODE ISLAND

All state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Rhode Island will be closed on Monday.

The testing sites include all locations for Rhode Island’s dedicated K-12 testing program, the Rhode Island Convention Center, the Cumberland and Newport Stop & Shop testing sites, and the Block Island Fire and Rescue Barn.

Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

Officials also announced that the Beat COVID/K-12 Dexter Street testing site in Pawtucket is moving to 354 Pine Street in Pawtucket. It will reopen on Tuesday morning at its new location.

The site will continue to be reserved for Central Falls and Pawtucket residents and people getting tested through the K-12 testing program.

VERMONT

The Vermont Health Department on Sunday reported another 11 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases detected in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to nearly 1,870.

No COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Vermont hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont remains at 58. More than 172,800 people have been tested in the state, while nearly 1,660 have recovered from the disease.

CONNECTICUT

Trinity College in Hartford has extended its shift to online classes until at least Friday, Oct. 16.

The Hartford Courant reported Sunday that the decision came after the number of active cases of COVID-19 more than doubled. The announcement came in an email sent late Saturday to students, faculty and staff by school officials.

There are now 45 active cases among the student body — up from 20 last week — according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Students who live in off-campus housing make up the majority of new cases. Ten students have returned home to quarantine and the rest are being moved into on-campus isolation facilities.

The college requires students to be tested twice a week for the coronavirus, school officials said.