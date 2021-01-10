Virginia prison officer stabbed during disturbance

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia corrections officials say that a prison officer and a K9 were attacked and suffered serious stab wounds during a disturbance at a prison.

A news release from the Virginia Department of Corrections said that the attack happened around 6 p.m. at Sussex I State Prison southeast of Richmond in the Waverly area.

The male officer, who has more than 20 years of service with the department, had six non-life threatening wounds to the hand, arm and body. The officer was treated and released at a local hospital.

A K9 officer came for backup and her K9 was stabbed and required surgery but is expected to live.

The news release said officials identified nine inmates suspected of being involved in the assault. They are expected to face criminal charges.

“A number of other inmates engaged in disruptive behavior, including refusing to return to their cells, lighting fires, and breaking sprinkler heads,” the release said.

A strike team deployed to the prison contained the disturbance and secured inmates around 11 p.m.

An investigation is underway.