Virginia man found guilty in ex-girlfriend's strangulation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A jury found a Virginia man guilty on Friday of murdering his ex-girlfriend almost four years in front of the couple’s young toddlers.

Lamont Johnson, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Bellamy Gamboa, 39, in July 2018, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported. The 10-man, two-woman jury deliberated for about 90 minutes. The jury also convicted Johnson of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for leaving the couple’s 20-month-old toddlers home alone while he disposed of Gamboa's body.