Virginia ex-sheriff's lawyer seeks competency evaluation

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The attorney for a former Tidewater Virginia sheriff convicted of federal bribery charges last year has requested a competency evaluation before sentencing, saying his client’s mental health has declined rapidly.

In a motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney James Broccoletti said Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe suffers from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Broccoletti asked the court to order a psychiatric or psychological examination of his client to determine if he’s mentally competent. To be found competent, a defendant must be able to understand the proceedings and help with their defense. Usually, competency issues are raised before a trial, not sentencing.