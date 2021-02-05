Video cameras to roll on northeast Mississippi school buses

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — School buses in a northeast Mississippi district have been equipped with new security systems that include five cameras on each vehicle.

Lee County School District officials believe it will make transportation safer for students and drivers, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The AngelTrax Vulcan Series cameras have been installed on each of the district’s 133 buses. They cost about $1,700 per bus.

The cameras aimed at the interior of the bus can help them resolve conflicts among students, reduce vandalism and discourage bullying, school system officials said.

The system also includes a camera aimed in front of the bus that can capture the tag number of a car that passes illegally.