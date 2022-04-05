Victims of Sacramento mass shooting mourned at vigil ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press April 5, 2022 Updated: April 5, 2022 1:27 a.m.
1 of33 People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a fatal shooting held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after the shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 Gabrielle Knox, 9, of Sacramento, stares at the flame of a candle during a vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of33
4 of33 Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reads the names of the shooting victims during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of33 A person who did not want to be identified holds a photograph of Melinda Davis, 57, during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Davis was one of the people killed after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of33
7 of33 Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 Messages and candles are left at a makeshift memorial to the victims of Sunday's mass shooting at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of33
10 of33 Photographs of De'vazia Turner are on display as his mother Penelope Scott speaks to the media during an interview at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Turner was shot and killed after a shooting broke out early Sunday morning. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of33 The U.S. flag flies at half-mast at the state capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022, a day after multiple people were killed and injured in mass shooting. (Jose Carlos Fajardo /Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of33
13 of33 The family of De'vazia Turner walk to the the corner of 10th and K street to drop off flowers at a memorial in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Turner was one of the multiple people that were killed after a shooting broke out early Sunday morning. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 Frank Turner stops to take a photograph of a memorial at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022, honoring those who were killed in a mass shooting a day earlier. Turner's son, De'vazia, was one of the multiple people shot and killed after the shooting broke out early Sunday morning. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 Antoinette Walker cries on the shoulder of Frank Turner as Penelope Scott speaks to the media during an interview at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Walker is the older sister of De'vazia Turner, who was shot and killed during a mass shooting a day earlier. Frank Turner and Penelope Scott are the mother and father of De'vazia Turner. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 18 of33
19 of33 Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
20 of33 Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 21 of33
22 of33 Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 24 of33
25 of33 In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP) Show More Show Less
26 of33 In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP) Show More Show Less 27 of33
28 of33 In this 2018 photo provided by the Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
29 of33 In this 2018 photo provided by the Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP) AP Show More Show Less
32 of33 In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP) AP Show More Show Less
33 of33
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A court appearance was scheduled Tuesday for a suspect connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rapid-fire rounds and people ran for their lives.
Police said Monday that they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three area homes.
Written By
ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE