LAKE COUNTY — Local veterans will have an opportunity to learn about the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, a national program making it possible for veterans monuments in Washington, D.C.

A presentation about the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight will be from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Ann's Senior Center, 690 9th St. Baldwin.

Being the regional hub of the Honor Flight Network, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is part of the national effort to make sure all veterans can see their monuments in Washington D.C., free of charge.

"We are trying to reach out to as many veterans as possible," said Brenda King-Gibson, financial secretary for Mid Michigan Honor Flight. "Mid Michigan Honor Flight has been grounded for the past two years due to COVID. Because we work with older veterans, their safety was our first and foremost priority."

The program includes a short video presentation with information for all the interested elder-veterans, their family and friends and anyone else in the community who wants to learn more about the National Honor Flight Network and the programs available to veterans. Volunteer and guardian opportunities also are available.

"Now we are trying to get in touch with any remaining World War II veterans and Korean veterans, as they are obviously the two oldest groups remaining. Terminally ill veterans are also moved to the top of our list as well," King-Gibson explained, adding all veterans are invited to join the presentation.

The spring flight will be out of Grand Rapids in June and the fall flight will be out of Traverse City in October.

Additional information can be found on www.midmichiganhonorflight.org.