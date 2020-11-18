Vermont to expand virus testing across the state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is expanding testing across the state as part of a broader move to help combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said the state will be opening five new testing sites by the end of the week n Burlington, Middlebury, Waterbury, Rutland and Brattleboro.

Officials hope to have a total of 14 new testing sites up and running by the end of the month.

The goal is to locate testing sites within a 30-minute drive of all Vermonters, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. The hours of the testing locations will be expanded to make them more convenient for more Vermonters and the state also hopes to increase the capacity to 30,000 tests a week, he said.

The increased testing comes as Vermont is trying to tamp down a surge in cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

On Tuesday, statistics showed that the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont had risen over the previous two weeks from 19.43 new cases per day on Nov. 2 to 84.71 new cases per day on Nov. 16.