Vermont seeks to reduce racial disparity in COVID-19 cases

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is seeking to reduce the racial disparity of people who are infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 by reaching out to minority communities.

Officials hope to partner with community organizations to communicate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine that's beginning to be distributed across the state.

Data collected by the Vermont Health Department shows that while minority members make up about 6% of the state’s population, they account for about 18% of the state’s novel coronavirus infections.

WCAX-TV reports that for low-income Vermonters who may work in fields with greater risk of exposure, there's also a greater risk of them bringing it home and spreading it among their household, especially if they live in intergenerational households or smaller spaces.

Access to education also plays a role.

“That impacts people’s lifetime earning potential, where they can afford to live, whether they can afford to live and what sectors they end up working in,” said Xusana Davis, Vermont's director of racial equality.