Vermont produced 2.2m gallons of maple syrup; tops again

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is continuing to lead the nation in the production of maple syrup.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that Vermont produced a record 2.2 million gallons.

MyNBC5.com reports Vermont produced more than half of this year’s syrup crop in the country. This year’s production was slightly ahead of 2019, the previous record.

Including the crop in Quebec, the 2020 season was the largest ever.