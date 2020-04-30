Vermont continues to count out-of-state cars entering state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) —

Vermont will continue monitoring some traffic at its borders to see how many out-of-state vehicles are entering the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The monitoring started on April 1, and this week, 30 border crossings with Canada, New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts were being monitored, the Bennington Banner reported.

The data can be used to help determine the effect of measures to slow the spread of the virus, Gov. Phil Scott said this week.

A “number of people” had complained out-of-state travelers were flooding Vermont, Scott said.

“We wanted to find out if that was indeed true,” Scott said. “So we have developed that baseline. We want to continue to monitor.”

The data shows that a total of 779,219 out-of-state license plates and 802,023 Vermont license plates were counted at border crossings since April 1, according to the VTrans.

At the state line with Massachusetts on Route 7, 44,824 out-of-state plates and 33,888 Vermont plates have been counted in that time.

“But we still want to pay attention, especially as the weather gets better,” Scott said. “And we’re seeing, again, as we open up some of our opportunities in Vermont, we want to make sure we’re paying attention, and bringing all that information together to figure out what we should do next, and what was the effect of what we did.”

The Vermont Health Department on Thursday reported four new cases of people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, and two more deaths.

A total of 866 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, and 49 people in Vermont have died. More than 15,600 tests have been done.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.