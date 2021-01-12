Welch wary after possible virus exposure from Capitol siege

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, is “taking extreme caution” in Vermont after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 when he was in a secure location following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, his spokesman said.

The congressman was wearing a mask while in the secure location and he had no contact with any of the members who were not wearing masks or the representative who later tested positive for the virus, Welch spokesman Lincoln Peek said Monday.

He has shown no symptoms of COVID-19. He has received a test for the virus.

“He returned to Vermont on Friday and has been taking extreme caution since learning of his potential exposure,” Peek said.

A number of Republican members of Congress were not wearing masks while at the secure location and at least one member of Congress has tested positive for the virus.

Peek said Welch's office is in regular contact with the House Office of the Attending Physician and following the guidance from the office.