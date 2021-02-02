Vermont Labor Department to replace tax forms sent in error

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Labor is going to replace tens of thousands of tax documents that were sent to the wrong people.

The department says some people who received unemployment benefits were sent 1099-G forms that had the correct first name and address of the recipient, but the information, which included tax identification numbers, was for someone else.

“We do know even if there’s one person impacted by this, it’s one too many," Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said Monday. "Just based on preliminary information it looks like when those documents were finalized and processed for printing and mailing is where the mixup occurred.”

The department is now recalling all 1099s.

It will be mailing further instructions to everyone who received a 1099, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope, to return the incorrect 1099 to the department.

The department will also be providing all impacted individuals with the option to enroll in ID protection services.