Venezuela's cradle of Chavismo picking new gov in vote re-do REGINA GARCIA CANO and JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 9:51 a.m.
1 of8 A woman rides a bike with her son past a mural of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in his hometown Sabaneta, in Barinas state in Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The country's highest court disqualified opposition candidate Freddy Superlano as he was leading the count in November's gubernatorial election in Barinas, apparently defeating Argenis Chavez, the brother of late President Hugo Chavez's, and ordered a re-run on Jan. 9. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — Voters in the home state of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chávez are casting ballots again Sunday in a special gubernatorial election called after the opposition contender in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count.
The contenders in the northwestern state of Barinas include a local opposition leader, an opposition dissident and a former foreign minister. For the first time in more than two decades, no member of Chávez’s family is on the ballot.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ