Vegas police: 17-year-old girls in crosswalk killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two 17-year-old Las Vegas girls were fatally injured when struck in a crosswalk by a car whose 38-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death, police said Wednesday.

The car went off a street and onto a sidewalk where it struck a street sign before hitting the girls in a marked crosswalk at an intersection, police said.

One of the girls ended up under another car that was stopped for a red light and the second girl ended up in a fast-food restaurant's drive-through lane, police said.

The car crashed into a traffic signal pole and a tree after striking the girls, police said.

The dead girls' identities weren't released.

Police identified the driver as Ebone Whitaker of Las Vegas and said she was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified serious injuries. It wasn't immediately known whether she has an atttorney who could comment on her behalf.