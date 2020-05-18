Vegas businessman reaches $21M settlement in fatal DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prominent Las Vegas businessman awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in a deadly drunken driving crash has reached a $21 million settlement in a lawsuit by the family of a mother of three killed in the wreck.

Real estate broker Scott Russell Gragson is expected to pay $12.8 million to the family of Melissa Newton, and his insurance company will pay $8.2 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday.

Three other people were injured when a Range Rover that Gragson was driving crashed in May 2019 following a charity golf tournament that Gragson organized.

Gragson is 54 and the grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor.

He pleaded guilty in February to drunk driving causing death and substantially bodily harm. His defense attorneys have said they will ask a judge next month to sentence Gragson to the minimum six years in prison. Prosecutors are expected to seek at least 10 years.

Scott Gragson was an executive with commercial real estate firm Colliers International. His son, Noah Gragson, is a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.