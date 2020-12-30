Vegas Strip casinos continue to struggle compared to 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gambling earnings by Las Vegas Strip casinos have remained down compared to figures last year.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released numbers on Tuesday showing a 32.5% decrease in gaming revenue among Las Vegas Strip casinos last month when compared to November 2019.

The state's overall gambling revenue was down 17.7% in November compared to the same month in 2019.

The state shut down all casinos from March until June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since Nevada casinos reopened in June, there has been a 25.8% decrease in revenue compared to the same time frame last year, said Michael Lawton, a senior research analyst for the control board.

The Las Vegas Strip reported a 40.8% decrease in revenue over the same time period, which has accounted for 87.1% of the state's decline. Excluding the Strip's numbers, the state has been down 7.4% year-over-year since June.

Downtown Las Vegas properties have fared better, with a 1.7% increase in gambling revenue in November compared to the same month last year. Downtown Las Vegas casinos are still down 17.4% in revenue for the entire year.

As of November, casinos across Nevada were allowed to operate at 25% of capacity.