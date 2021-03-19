Vatican pressed on decree limiting Latin Mass in St. Peter's NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 12:01 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to attend the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis. A second Catholic cardinal has questioned the legitimacy of a recent decree by the Vatican to restrict the celebration of the old Latin Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and forbid private Masses in its side chapels. Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, the retired Holy See doctrine chief, said the Vatican Secretariat of State had neither the legal nor the theological right to decide such liturgical matters in St. Peter’s. He called the decree “very strange” and said “nobody is obliged to obey it.” Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015 file photo, German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller leaves after greeting Pope Francis at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. A second Catholic cardinal has questioned the legitimacy of a recent decree by the Vatican to restrict the celebration of the old Latin Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and forbid private Masses in its side chapels. Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, the retired Holy See doctrine chief, said the Vatican Secretariat of State had neither the legal nor the theological right to decide such liturgical matters in St. Peter’s. He called the decree “very strange” and said “nobody is obliged to obey it.” Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
ROME (AP) — A second Catholic cardinal has questioned the legitimacy of a recent decree by the Vatican to restrict the celebration of the old Latin Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and forbid private Masses in its side chapels.
The March 12 circular was written on the letterhead of the Vatican Secretariat of State and carried the initials of its No. 2, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD