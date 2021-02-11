Vatican charity, Aid to Church in Need, hit by abuse claims

ROME (AP) — A pontifical foundation has admitted that its late founder was credibly accused of sexually assaulting a female employee, who came forward in 2010 after learning the deceased priest was being considered for possible beatification.

Aid to the Church in Need, which raises money to build and rebuild churches and train priests in poor countries, said it “deeply regrets” the allegations against the Rev. Werenfried van Straaten, who died in 2003, and condemned such behavior.

The Koenigstein, Germany-based charity posted a statement and a 26-point question and answer note on its website Wednesday after German newspaper Die Zeit reported on the allegations, which are the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against charismatic founders of Vatican-sanctioned religious orders, movements and now Catholic charities.

Aid to the Church in Need said it paid the woman 10,000 euros ($12,000) for her suffering, plus 6,000 euros for her pension, after determining that her allegations about the 1973 assault “seemed very plausible.” She was 23 at the time.

It said the claims were reported to the Vatican, which found no other similar claims against him, and that no criminal prosecution occurred because van Straaten had died.

The charity, which van Straaten founded in 1947, is now a Vatican-sanctioned pontifical foundation that works in particular in places where Christians are persecuted. In 2019 it raised some 106.3 million euros ($129 million) to support some of the more than 5,000 projects it operates around the world.

In recent years it has been particularly active in the Middle East, helping Christian communities rebuild after being targeted by Islamic extremists.