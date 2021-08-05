VIDEO: Big snake in Michigan river draws mixed reactions

While kayaking on the Chippewa River, Victoria Vargas a Midland County resident, spotted this "huge snake" sunning itself on a log. She posted this video to AskMidland, a Facebook group for residents, to see if anyone could identify the snake. See the video, which has accumulated more than 1,000 views, below.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources believes the snake to be a northern water snake, based on the markings. The snake can be found found statewide and adults usually reach 2 to 4 feet long, according to Hannah Schauer, wildlife education technician at the department.