VA outpatient clinic in Liberal closing next next year

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center said it will close its outpatient clinic in Liberal next year.

The Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, which opened in 2018 in Liberal, will cease operations after Jan. 14, the Dodge City Globe reported.

“We are disappointed to have to make this decision,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center director for Dole VA.

Veterans in southwest Kansas have other options for their health care needs, including a well-staffed VA clinic in Dodge City that is within driving distances, she said. It also has virtual programs that let veterans connect by video from their homes to VA health care providers.

Enrolled veterans can access private urgent care facilities in the VA network, thanks to the Mission Act. Many providers in the southwest Kansas area are authorized Mission Act medical providers,

“The Dodge City VA Clinic has ample staff and resources to provide care for the less-than 280 new patients coming from Liberal,” said Jeff Herndon, acting public affairs officer for Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. “It’s important to note there are only two full-time employees at Liberal, both of whom will continue to work virtually in support of the Wichita facility.”