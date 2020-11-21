https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/VA-1-EstabRedistComm-All-100-15744632.php
Virginia: Establish Redistricting Commission (Of legislators,
citizens)
2584 of 2585 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 2,770,489 - 66 percent
No, 1,447,279 - 34 percent
