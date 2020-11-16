https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/VA-1-EstabRedistComm-All-100-15729980.php
VA-1-EstabRedistComm-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Virginia: Establish Redistricting Commission (Of legislators,
citizens)
2584 of 2585 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 2,918,174 - 66 percent
No, 1,510,223 - 34 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
2 slain on US 395 in Sierra identified as Burbank couple
-
5
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
6
As virus mutes Dubai nightlife, Filipino bands feel the pain
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "911, where's your emergency?"
-
8
Texas surpasses 7,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus
-
9
Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem
-
10
Lake County Sheriff's Office cracking down on drug crime
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.