Utah’s COVID surge is hitting the homeless population hard

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — COVID-19 cases have surged in Utah throughout January, and that’s causing a problem for people who are unsheltered and don’t have a place to isolate.
The United Way of Utah County’s Mountainland Continuum of Care Program is a coalition of local nonprofits and government agencies that works with the homeless population. Heather Hogue, Moutainland’s project coordinator, tells KUER-FM their outreach workers are seeing more unsheltered people infected with the virus in Utah County due to the omicron surge.