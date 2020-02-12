Utah police officer delivers baby during rush-hour traffic

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah police officer helped deliver a baby whose mom got stuck in rush-hour traffic en route to a hospital — but he concedes he was not calm in the process.

West Valley officer Jeremy Dean was on duty Tuesday when a car in front of him stopped and the driver got out waving his hands, the Deseret News reported.

The driver shouted at Dean that his wife was having a baby.

Dean pulled on gloves, got a blanket from his patrol car and released a huge exhale.

“Oh, boy,” he said. “Baby was coming, so I quickly got some gloves on and she said she was going, and baby came out,” Dean said. “I just tried to keep the baby from going anywhere and tried to keep it warm.”

Dean had worked as an emergency medical technician before moving into police work but does not think it helped prepare him to handle the birth.

“Yeah, I had prior experience, but not in delivering babies,” he said. “Mostly just in repairing injuries.”

“In 18 years on the job, I’ve heard of it twice,” police Lt. Bill Merritt said about officers stepping in to deliver babies. “The way he handled it, as calm as he was ... what I heard on the radio was very impressive.”

After delivering the baby, Dean visited the hospital and learned the baby was named Michelle and was doing great.

“Congratulations to mom and dad on No. 5,” he said. “A little girl, pretty cute, too.”