Utah boy dies after apparent accidental shooting in home

KAMAS, Utah (AP) — A 10-year-old Utah boy died after an apparent accidental shooting on Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy was shot in the chest at a home near Kamas, about 44 miles east of Salt Lake City, and died despite deputies efforts to save him, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives were investigating how the firearm was accessed and how it was fired.

“Our hearts are broken, and we mourn with the family of the little boy,” the office said in a statement.