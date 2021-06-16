Utah 'Real Housewives' star seeks fraud case dismissal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and her defense attorneys have asked a federal judge in New York this week to dismiss charges against her in a fraud case because officers allegedly coerced her into waiving her Miranda rights when she was arrested in Utah.
Shah, 47, and her assistant have been accused in a telemarketing scheme that federal prosecutors say took advantage of hundreds of “vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. They both pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.