Utah Capitol to reopen after closure due to protest concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's Capitol building is set to reopen to the public after being closed for the first four days of the Legislative session due to concerns about potential protests following the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said Friday that public input is essential in maintaining the legislative process and the Capitol will reopen to the public on Monday. Only a handful of protesters showed up at the Capitol last week. Residents are still encourage to participate in committee hearings virtually.

Masks and physical distancing will be required in the Capitol, where three cases of COVID-19 were identified in staffers and an intern early last week, the Deseret News reports. No lawmakers have tested positive, Senate leaders said.

Lawmakers are also recommending that people who want to come to the Capitol first get a rapid COVID-19 test at the Utah State Fairgrounds. Testing is not required.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers will be stationed at the four public entrances to the Capitol conduct bag checks, lawmakers said in a statement.