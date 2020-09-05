Urbana police searching for man groping women in public

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Police in Urbana have been looking for a man who is allegedly grabbing and slapping women's buttocks in public areas.

The Urbana Police Department has been receiving groping reports since April 2019, unable to identify the offender, according to The News-Gazette. The reports stopped between Sept. 18 and March 25, but they picked back up with about 10 more since late March.

Most of the reports appear to have come from near the University of Illinois campus in “neighborhoods with a lot of foot traffic, densely populated with students," Lt. Dave Smysor said.

“It's not a prank and not something we're taking lightly,” Smysor said.

Many victims have given similar descriptions of the offender, but details such as the man's age and size have not been as consistent.

“Some of them have happened at 10 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., midnight. That’s what is making it so difficult,” Smysor said of police efforts to find the man.

Smysor said his department has coordinated with Champaign authorities and the University of Illinois police.

“Everyone has cameras. Please use them," he said. “If you see something that doesn’t seem right on the street, take a picture, take a video that we could use to help identify this person. If you have surveillance videos on your residence, please contact us and let us know.”