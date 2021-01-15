Unseasonably warm Nevada weather continues through weekend

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unseasonably warm weather that set new records across much of northern Nevada this week is forecast to continue through the weekend before more winter-like conditions return next week.

Tonopah tied the record high of 60 degrees set in 1973 on Thursday, a day after new record highs were established in Tonopah, Reno and Elko, the National Weather Service said.

The high of 63 (17 C) at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday broke the century-old record of 62 (16.7 C) set in 1912. Thursday’s high was 59 (15 C). It was forecast to top out in the upper 50s (14 C) on Friday and Saturday, and mid-50s to near 60 (15.5 C) on Sunday.

Temperatures in Elko and other parts of northeast Nevada are expected to continue to be about 10 degrees above normal through the weekend, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid-40s (8 C) to the mid- 50s (13 C).