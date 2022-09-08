University student shot, 10 injured during party altercation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in a shooting that wounded a University of Kentucky student at an off-campus party and left 10 others injured, Lexington Police said in a statement Thursday.

The shooting was reported late Wednesday at a house party near campus when two people who were not invited showed up and an altercation ensued, the university said in a statement. One female was shot in the leg and 10 students were injured by shrapnel and debris, the statement said. All were taken to UK Chandler Hospital for treatment.