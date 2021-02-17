University of Wyoming trustees vote to eliminate 11 programs

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming will eliminate 11 academic programs as part of an initial effort to save money amid a state budget crunch, university trustees decided Wednesday.

Programs to be cut include bachelor's degrees in business administration; journalism; and secondary French, German and Spanish education.

Certain programs involving zoology, veterinary science and agriculture will be eliminated. Minors in business and master's programs in psychology, chemistry teaching and history teaching also will be cut, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

A master's program in creative writing and bachelor's and master's programs in American studies will remain for now despite being considered for elimination.

The cuts will save $2.5 million out of $42 million in reductions sought over the next two years.

“People should not take this as an indication that the entire portfolio review we’re taking on right now will lead to minimal change,” university President Ed Seidel told trustees Wednesday. “There will be very, very serious changes coming.”

The next round of cuts will be “much harder,” he added.

University officials announced in October plans to cut 78 staff jobs and nearly 20 degree programs amid a statewide budget crisis brought on by the declining fossil fuel industry and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in the programs facing elimination will be allowed to complete their degrees.