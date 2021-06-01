University of Tennessee Martin offering free ACT workshops

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Education and the University of Tennessee at Martin are offering free online workshops to help students prepare for the ACT, one of the standard college entrance exams.

The course begins this summer and is designed for rising 11th and 12th graders, according to a news release. Offerings include the ACT Success Tactics Workshop that will give students strategies to help them during the exam and help them develop a practice plan. An ACT Mastery Class then offers a deeper dive into areas where they need additional assistance. There are also virtual office hours for more individualized help.