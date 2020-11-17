University of Missouri receives $5 million estate gift

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received a $5 million estate gift, which will be divided equally between the School of Journalism and the Mizzou Botanic Garden.

The donation comes from Pat and Sandy Hiatte, of New Bloomfield. Pat Hiatte graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism in 1973. Sandy Hiatte has been a master gardener for 17 years and is a certified landscape designer. She studied at Missouri before completing her social work degree at Missouri-St. Louis.

Journalism Dean David Kurpius said the school will use its $2.5 gift to improve technology in the school's newsrooms and affiliates.

The Mizzou Botanic Garden, a 735-acre areas on the Columbia campus, will use its $2.5 million gift primarily for tree projects. The botanic garden has about 6,200 trees and has to replace around 200 of them each year.