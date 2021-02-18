University of Kansas eliminates 2 degrees, 1 department

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to eliminate its Humanities department and two undergraduate degrees because of low enrollment, Provost Barbara Bichelemeyer said.

In addition, seven other undergraduate degrees with low enrollment will be merged with other degrees. Six low-enrollment programs will continue, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The university will discontinue its Humanities department, along with degrees in Visual Art Education and Humanities, Bichelemeyer told the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday.

Discontinuing the Visual Art Education degree would save about $100,000 and eliminating the Humanities degree would save about $400,000, she said.

The changes come as the public universities in Kansas grapple with budget problems caused by cornavirus-related expenses, reduced state aid and declining enrollment.

The 15 programs cited by Bichelemeyer did not meet the board’s requirements of having a five-year average of 10 graduates, or a five-year average of at least 25 juniors and seniors in the program.