University of Alabama chooses Michigan dean as new provost

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama is selecting the University of Michigan's pharmacy dean as its next provost.

The Tuscaloosa campus announced the appointment of James T. Dalton on Monday. He'll start work on Aug. 1, pending approval by University of Alabama system trustees.

As provost and executive vice president, Dalton will be in charge of academics on the 38,000-student campus.

University President Stuart Bell hails Dalton for his leadership experience, academic credentials and entrepreneurial accomplishments. Dalton is named on more than 400 U.S. and international patents and applications and has co-authored more than 300 scientific publications. He was chief scientific officer of GTx, a company that sought to develop drugs that Dalton had researched at the University of Tennessee and Ohio State University.

Dalton left GTx in 2014 after one of the company's drugs didn't live up to expectations, becoming dean of the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. Dalton is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Academy of Medicine.

He earned a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati and doctorate in pharmaceutics and pharmaceutical chemistry from Ohio State.

Dalton replaces Kevin Whitaker, who served as provost since January 2017.