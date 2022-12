COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation's largest maritime centers after the National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston in South Carolina.

The Dec. 16 order brings an end to the “hybrid” union-non-union employment model long implemented by the State Ports Authority at the Leatherman Terminal, which opened its $1 billion first phase in March 2021.