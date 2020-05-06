Unemployment claim delays up, drive-in graduation planned

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are holding an “emergency meeting” to delve into delays in the processing of unemployment claims.

Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman plans to brief the Maine Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee on Wednesday.

More than $200 million has been distributed to more than 70,000 Mainers since the global pandemic forced the governor to declare an emergency and impose a stay-at-home order, according to the labor department.

Since March 15, more than 100,000 claims have been filed, compared with 35,000 for all of last year.

The agency is trying to keep up with demand, said Jessica Picard, spokeswoman for the department. The department enlisted a private call center to help handle the massive volume of calls.

___

DRIVE-IN GRADUATION

A Maine high school has come up with a novel way to hold graduation despite the pandemic.

Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School announced it will holds its graduation next month at a drive-in movie theater.

Families will be able to bring one vehicle, and the school will mail home caps, gowns, sashes, cords and tickets, school officials announced.