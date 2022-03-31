Ukrainian president takes aim at imports of Russian diamonds SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press March 31, 2022 Updated: March 31, 2022 10:20 a.m.
1 of6 Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, right, walks off the podium as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watches from on screen, right, during a session the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been appealing directly to lawmakers across the world for more help in its war against Russia. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on screen, prepares to address the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been appealing directly to lawmakers across the world for more help in its war against Russia. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Parliamentarians applaud after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on screen, addressed the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been appealing directly to lawmakers across the world for more help in its war against Russia. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo addresses the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on screen in front of Belgian lawmakers on Thursday. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Belgian lawmakers for more help and took aim at the continued import of Russian diamonds to Belgium's port of Antwerp on Thursday while repeating calls for a no-fly zone over his country.
Zelenskyy’s video address at the parliament elicited a long round of warm applause, but Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo reiterated the Western stance that NATO is not a party in the war.
