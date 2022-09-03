Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting YESICA FISCH and JOANNA KOZLOWSKA, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2022 Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 7:21 a.m.
Girls play as a woman distributes iodine tablets to residents at a local school in case of a radiation leak in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site.
Oleksandr Pasko, right, works to repair a harvester machine in preparation to the sunflowers harvesting in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
FILE - A Russian military convoy is seen on the road toward the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the sprawling plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 The IAEA's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the risks they had to deploy a team in the area amidst the war.
Natalia Stokoz holds her daughter Veronika, 3, as they stand in front of their house in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Stokoz, single mother of three, says that it's not the shelling that scares her most but the risk of a leak in the plant that could affect the kids and adults who are still living in the village. "The bomb is not scary… but, the power plant, yes, this is most scary", she completes.
7 of11 Bogdan, 8, runs to show a drawing he made depicting the Ukrainian flag in front of his house in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. His mother Natalia Stokoz says that it's not the shelling that scares her most but the risk of a leak in the plant that could affect the kids and adults who are still living in the village. "The bomb is not scary… but, the power plant, yes, this is most scary", she completes. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Natalia Stokoz kisses her daughter Veronika, 3, as they stand in front of their house in the village of Zorya, located about 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Stokoz, single mother of three, says that it's not the shelling that scares her most but the risk of a leak in the plant that could affect the kids and adults who are still living in the village. "The bomb is not scary… but, the power plant, yes, this is most scary", she completes. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A woman cuts a pack of iodine tablets before distributing them to residents at a local school in case of a radiation leak in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's and Europe’s largest nuclear plant was once again knocked offline in the early hours of Saturday amid sustained shelling that destroyed a key power line and penetrated deep into the plant’s premises, local Russian-backed authorities said.
The claims came barely a day after a team of inspectors from the U.N. nuclear agency arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been caught in fierce recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.
