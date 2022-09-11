Ukraine pushes major counteroffensive as war marks 200 days The Associated Press Sep. 11, 2022 Updated: Sep. 11, 2022 4:07 a.m.
As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia.
The counterattack began in the final days of August and at first focused on the southern region of Kherson, which was swept by Russian forces in the opening days of the invasion. But just as Moscow redirected attention and troops there, Ukraine launched another, highly effective offensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
Written By
The Associated Press