Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant SUSIE BLANN, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2022 Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 7:28 a.m.
1 of15 An icon lies in the debris of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a street at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol who spent a long time in Russian captivity, said the increasingly active guerrilla movement in the region will derail Moscow's plans to organize votes on joining Russia in southeastern Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Icons lay on the debris of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A Ukrainian serviceman of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team guards at his position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team ride to the position in the trunk of pickup at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team jump from the trunk of pickup to take their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team operate a drone at their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A woman caries a box with humanitarian aid at the Ukrainian Red Cross distribution center for displaced people in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least three Ukrainian civilians were killed and 23 others were wounded by Russian shelling in 24 hours, including an attack not far from a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant, the office of Ukraine's president reported Tuesday.
The Russians fired over 120 rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers at the southern town of Nikopol, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. Several apartment buildings and industrial facilities were damaged, he said.