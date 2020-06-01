UW regents consider student fees, room-and-board increases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System students would have to pay more in fees and for room-and-board this coming academic year under a plan regents are considering.

The regents are scheduled to vote Thursday on a 2020-21 operating budget that calls for increasing student fees an average of $30 across the system's four-year schools. Room-and-board would increase an average of nearly $130 across the institutions.

UW-Oshkosh would see the biggest increase in fees at $60, according to materials system officials have prepared for regents. UW-River Falls would see the biggest increase in room-and-board costs at $96.

Two-year schools would see an average $12 increase in fees and an average $220 increase in room-and-board costs.

The campuses' justifications for the increases including funding sports programs, student union operations, wage increases, debt service, infrastructure improvements and reduced housing occupancy.

Regents also are scheduled to discuss the system's plans for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the meeting materials, system officials now estimate the system could lose up to $102.3 million in revenue through the summer 2020 semester despite furloughing employees. System President Ray Cross has ordered schools to identify academic programs that could be cut to save money by January and to prepare for layoffs.