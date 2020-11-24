https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/UT-E-AddRightToHuntFish-All-100-15750370.php
UT-E-AddRightToHuntFish-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Utah: Add Right to Hunt and Fish (Use for wildlife control)
100 percent
x-Yes, 1,063,212 - 75 percent
No, 355,848 - 25 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
4
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
7
State police investigating suspicious death in hotel room
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.