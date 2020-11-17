https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/UT-E-AddRightToHuntFish-All-100-15733037.php
Published
Utah: Add Right to Hunt and Fish (Use for wildlife control)
2593 of 2619 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,050,001 - 75 percent
No, 352,862 - 25 percent
