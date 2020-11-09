https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/UT-E-AddRightToHuntFish-All-100-15714138.php
UT-E-AddRightToHuntFish-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Utah: Add Right to Hunt and Fish (Use for wildlife control)
2294 of 2619 precincts reporting - 88 percent
x-Yes, 938,225 - 75 percent
No, 316,782 - 25 percent
