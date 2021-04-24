USF students, faculty balk at idea to develop land by campus

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Hurley was stunned when he saw a recent Facebook post with the news that the University of South Florida is thinking about building on a huge swath of largely undeveloped land it owns just north of its Tampa campus.
An environmental policy student at USF, Hurley had recently walked through the property, which has long served as a classroom for science students, a conservation area with endangered ecosystems and site of possible burial grounds and artifacts for indigenous communities.