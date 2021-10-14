US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday.

McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump's ire, was fired in March 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the Justice Department's inspector general determined he had misled internal investigators about his involvement in a news media leak. The termination came hours before he was to have retired, denying him his pension.