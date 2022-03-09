US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
LAURAN NEERGAARD and CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writers
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced Wednesday.
David Bennett, 57, died Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors didn’t give an exact cause of death, saying only that his condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier.